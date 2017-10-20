Man gets death sentence for ‘honour-driven’ murder

A court awarded capital punishment to a murderer on Thursday for killing a man two years ago on suspicion he was having an affair with his sister.

Muhmmad Idrees had killed Abdullah in 2014 after he suspected that he and his sister had developed a relationship. Before his murder, the victim had reportedly admitted he was in love with the woman and expressed his desire to marry her.

An irate Idrees did not approve of that relationship and instead killed Abdullah on October 14, 2014. Three eyewitnesses, Noorul Amin, Muhammad Ghufran and Jan Muhammad, appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge (Malir) Shafiuddin Peerzada during the trial.

In all, 10 witnesses deposed against Idrees and told the judge that he had killed Abdullah in the Quaidabad police station limits. The case was registered by Akhatr, father of the deceased.

Indian fishermen

A judicial magistrate (West) ordered 25 Indian fishermen to be lodged in the central prison on judicial remand. The fishermen had been arrested by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) over the past four days for allegedly violating the country’s territorial waters for fishing. The MSA also impounded four wooden boats.