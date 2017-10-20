Two of four friends dead in highway accident

Two people died and two others sustained injuries in an accident between a dumper truck and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on the Super Highway on Thursday.

Gulshan-e-Maymar police SHO Rao Akbar said the SUV turned turtle after it was hit by the dumper truck near Abbas Cut. All four of the SUV passengers suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby private hospital where two of them died during treatment.

The two who died were identified as 30-year-old Junaid Shahzad and 40-year-old Adnan Maqbool, both residents of Malir Cantonment. The other two were identified as 30-year-old Tariq and 34-year-old Barkat, both residents of Gulshan-e-Maymar. The truck driver had escaped and police had impounded the vehicle.