President says CPEC to put country on road to development

BANNU: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an opportunity to put the country on the track of development and prosperity.

Speaking at the convocation at the Bannu University of Science and Technology here on Wednesday, he said that CPEC would boost the economies of the two countries.

“Other developed countries have also pinned hopes on CPEC as it would transform industrial and commercial activities in the world,” he maintained.

President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan was blessed with natural resources and the corridor projects would enable the country to judiciously utilise these resources.

However, he said, that the youth of the country needed to be trained to take advantage of these resources, adding that science and technology education should be given priority.

“The science and technology education will herald industrialisation in Pakistan,” he said.

The president also inaugurated the Women University Campus, Student Start of Business Centre and Human Resource Development Centre.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Vice-Chancellor Syed Abid Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The president said that the country would get rid of loadshedding in 2018. Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Dassu Dam and other small power projects would also add 8800 megawatts electricity to the national grid in near future, he added.

He said that the country economy was strong, adding that the government had repaid 10 billion dollars loans while Pakistan’s forex reserves were around 20 billion dollars.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has asked the students to concentrate on their studies; develop knowledge of the desired level and enable themselves to applying their capabilities for development and prosperity of nation. “This is the best way for them to serve the country and for their own betterment as well, he added.

Addressing the convocation-2017 of the University of Science and Technology, Bannu at its campus on Wednesday, the governor appreciated the performance of the faculties of the institution in field of education and research and wished that they would continue their efforts with due zeal and spirit.

Welcoming the president, the governor said the Bannu district bears historical importance from economic, trade and business point view and with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor; the area will witness a tremendous advancement.

“This area has been international trade route since centuries and its importance with the passage of time will be further increased,” he said.

Mentioning the ongoing efforts for ensuring due contribution of the tribal people of the adjoining areas in making the CPEC fully beneficial for the country, the governor said out of the four industrial estates envisaged for Fata, one will be developed along the Bannu-Miranshah Road.

Apart from this, he added, implementation on certain mega projects in the nearby tribal agencies were also underway which on completion would significantly contribute in the economic uplift of the country.