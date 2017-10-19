JI lashes out at govt for giving mini-budget

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami secretary-general Liaqat Baloch has lashed out at the government for mini-budget in the form of regulatory duties on a number of items, saying it is the outcome of a failed economic policy.

Addressing a meeting of JI Youth central advisory council on Wednesday, he asked the rulers to stop exploitation of youths and the students. He said the country’s youth had deep love for Islam and Pakistan and wanted to lead respectable lives. However, he said, youth must be organised for the realisation of their rights.

He rejected ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that the PML-N had nothing to do with the aborted attempt to remove Khatme Nabuwwat oath for legislators and asked if Nawaz Sharif was saying the truth then why no action had been taken so far against those responsible for this ugly conspiracy that enraged the entire Muslim population of the country.

He said it was nothing short of a tragedy that the concept of the Finality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was being ambushed under the rule of Muslim League, the party which founded Pakistan, and all the parties in the parliament who claimed to be Muslims remained silent spectators to the conspiracy against the Islamic foundations of the country. He expressed satisfaction that JI MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah proved true representative of the people of Pakistan by raising voice against the conspiracy.

He said JI would continue to fight against the agents of global colonizers out to plunder the resources of Muslim world, and the corruption kings. He said the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had opted the path of confrontation after his disqualification by the Supreme Court and had left the country while his party was not ready to give up agitation only to safeguard selfish ends.