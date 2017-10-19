IG directs cops to be polite with citizens

LAHORE Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the officers and officials to improve the standard of investigation and be polite with the citizens visiting the police stations.

Addressing a police Darbar at Rawalpindi Police Lines on Wednesday, he said that there was no place in the department for the policemen involved in crimes and patronising the criminals. “Such police officers and officials would be taken to task,” he warned. He said that the police was playing a leading role in the war against terrorism and anti state elements besides maintaining law and order. Arif Nawaz paid rich tributes to the police martyrs and said the entire nation was proud of their unprecedented sacrifices.

The IG vowed that they would make all-out effort to solve the problems of martyrs’ families. He said that various projects for the welfare of serving officers and officials and martyrs’ families were being launched in all the districts of Punjab province. He directed the officers concerned to solve the problems being faced by the officials of Rawalpindi Range on priority basis.

He directed the officers to purge the department of Perchi system and favouritism and solve the citizens’ problems by adhering to the principles of community policing so that the image of police force could be improved and the gap between public and police could be bridged.

The IG directed organising refresher courses for the officers and officials to improve their skills and make them public-friendly besides holding special training for them in connection with investigation and community policing. He directed implement of IT reforms immediately in all districts so that the overall performance of police could be improved through smart policing.

The IG also inaugurated a modern tube-well installed at Rawalpindi Police Lines and directed installation of filtration plants at all police lines. Earlier, smartly turned-out personnel of the police force presented salute to IG Arif Nawaz. The IG laid floral wreath at the monument of martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls.