Opp flays govt for imposing Regulatory Duty

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly opposition leader Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed Wednesday criticised the PML-N government for imposing Regulatory Duty which, according to him, has multiplied people’s woes.

Speaking on the point of order, the opposition leader said the government imposed an additional burden of Rs 25 billion on people and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The PA session started with a delay of nearly one-and-half hour with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in chair witnessed uproar after the opposition chanted slogans against the Regulatory Duty.

Amid slogans from the opposition MPs, Mian Mehmood said the opposition would move a resolution against the duty. The speaker directed for reserving Thursday (today) for a debate on the issue of Regulatory Duty. Two bills introduced: Punjab Assembly introduced two bills including Punjab Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Zakat and Ushr Bill 2017, besides laying reports related to different departments. On the other hand, the Opposition tried to point out quorum twice which also put the proceedings to a halt for a brief period the treasury was able to meet it and the House completed its agenda.

PML-N MPA’S PROTEST AGAINST SANA: Tahir, a PML-N MPA from Faisalabad, criticised Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for delay in responding to his adjournment motion despite the lapse of three months. Mian Tahir, who belongs to the rival group of Sanaullah led by Ch Sher Ali and his son Abid Sher Ali, a few months ago had written a letter to the then prime minister and his party head Mian Nawaz Sharif over threats to his life. Mian Tahir on the floor had also expressed his concern over the threats to his life, allegedly by the elements supported by the law minister.

PPP MPA CRITICISES PUNJAB HOUSE ADMIN: Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, a PPP MPA from Layyah, during the question hour session highlighted the issue related to alleged discrimination being done to MPAs, who, according to him were not allotted room in Punjab House. He said judges and bureaucrats were provided accommodation in Punjab House but the elected members of this House were treated in a different manner. The speaker later adjourned the session till Thursday (today) after the House completed its agenda.