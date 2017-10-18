Bank manager convicted

LAHORE :Banking Court- II, Lahore, Tuesday handed down seven-year rigorous imprisonment to a bank manager after the allegations against him proved that he had transferred British Pounds into a bogus account.

According to an FIA official, the convict identified as Muhammad Nawaz, Manager, had transferred 51,153 British pounds into bogus account on the basis of a fake email. He has been awarded punishment for seven years with fine of Rs7,795,530. In default of fine, the convict will have to undergo one year further imprisonment, he added.

Man dies: A 28-year old man was killed by a speeding van in the Sabzazar police area on Tuesday.

Victim Ali, a resident of Sabzazar, died immediately as he was run over by a trolley after being hit by a speeding van, according to the eyewitnesses.

He was going home from work after midnight. According to his family, it was his first day at a shop after working for two years in Saudi Arabia. His brother told The News that an FIR had been lodged. The victim survived by a wife and two children.

injured: A man, his wife and two children were severely injured after a speeding car hit them at Campus Pull underpass.

Victim Ahtesham, a resident of Green Town, was going a bike with his wife Mona and two children Emaan and Vania when the car hit them. They were badly injured and removed to Jinnah Hospital.

retiring cops: SP City Adil Memon lauded the services of police officers and bade farewell to the officers retiring from service with good wishes at a ceremony held in their honour at Tibbi City Police Station on Tuesday.

SP City Adil Memon, who was the special guest of the event, distributed shields among constables Abdul Rasheed, Rehman Mehmood and Head Constable Sabir Ali. DSP Saleem Ullah Lashari and Tibbi City SHO Intekhaab Shah were also present.