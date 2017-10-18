Bus driver, conductor kill passenger over fare tiff

A bus driver and conductor killed a passenger over a quarrel regarding the fare, police said on Tuesday. SITE-B police arrested the driver, Arif Nawaz, when he was seen throwing a body out of his bus, bearing registration number PE-4931, at Ghani Chowrangi, SITE Area. The body was shifted to the Abbsi Shaheed Hospital and the deceased was identified as a security guard, Abdur Rehman, 30. The suspect told police that Rehman was arguing with the conductor, Umar, over the fare. He said the two started fighting near Bahadurabad Chowrangi and Umar then attacked Rehman with a sharp object.

Nawaz claimed that he took both of them to a private hospital where doctors refused to treat them until the police came. “I was then taking them to a government hospital but Rehman died on the way.”

SITE-B SHO Qamar Zeb Satti said both the driver and conductor were involved in the murder. He said the conductor was arrested from the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he was admitted for treatment, he said.