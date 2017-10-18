10,000 CCTV cameras

Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon informed the Senate body that the system of CCTV cameras in the city had been working under the aegis of both the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh police.

He said that some 10,000 more CCTV cameras were being installed across the metropolis and they would be made functional under the system of the Sindh Rangers and other relevant agencies.

A scheme has been put forward to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for approval so that all the relevant agencies could collaborate with one other under a collective framework for jointly running the CCTV camera system in the city, he added.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that if women were being attacked in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Chichawatni, then surely there must be a gang behind those incidents. Senator Nasreen Jalil expressed satisfaction over the report of the Sindh police relating to their investigations so far into the mystery of the knife attacks.

She said the Sindh government had been seriously working on the issue of the knife attacks, adding that attacks on female citizens would be brought to an end because of the efforts of the provincial administration.

Missing person cases

The members of the Senate functional committee expressed their concerns over the issue of the increasing number of cases of missing persons across the country. Senator Farhatullah Babar said it had been proven that both the parliament and the administration was helpless and could do nothing to solve the cases of the missing persons. “I call upon the parliament and administration to jointly raise this issue.”

Issue of prison break

Senator Nasreen Jalil expressed concern over the instances of escape of inmates from prisons across the province, saying that violations of human rights were being committed in jails.

She said jails across the province had become overcrowded owing to increased number of prisoners kept there, adding that thorough investigation should also be carried out to find out how the prisoners had escaped from the Central Jail Karachi.