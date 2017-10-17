Former CJP Ajmal Mian passes away

KARACHI: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Ajmal Mian passed away on Monday. He was 83. Justice Ajmal was appointed as Chief Justice of Pakistan on December 23, 1997 and retired on June 30, 1999.

Born on July 4, 1934 in Delhi India, Justice (retd) Ajmal Mian completed his graduation from Karachi University in 1953 and took the law degree from England in 1957. He was enrolled as a lawyer of High Court of West Pakistan in 1957 and the Supreme Court in 1962. He was elevated as judge of the Sindh High Court on March 20, 1978 and also remained Chief Justice of Sindh High Court till elevation to the Supreme Court on December 12, 1989.

He worked as Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court’s 10-member bench that was hearing the petition against the appointment of then Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. He remained engaged with arbitration and legal work after retirement in 1999.

The funeral prayers of Justice Ajmal Mian was held at Mustafa mosque in the Defence Housing Authority and he was buried in the Mewa Shah graveyard. The soyem will be held after Asr prayers at Mustafa mosque on Wednesday. He is survived by widow, three sons and a daughter. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, other judges and the registrar have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of the former CJP Ajmal Mian. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the members of the grieved family and prayed for the departed soul.