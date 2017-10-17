Homeless children

The number of street children is increasing at an accelerated rate. There is not a single day when commuters do not see homeless and hungry children begging for food. It seems that now we have become immune to their plight. We do not care about them. However, there are some NGOs working in their capacity to provide a much-needed welfare service to street children.

Of late, the Aman Foundation and the Saylani Welfare Trust entered into a partnership to provide meals to such underprivileged children suffering from acute hunger and malnutrition. While it is a good initiative, the government should also come up with a solution to provide permanent housing to these children and their families. For now, it is heartening to know that at least these children have a place to go where they can have free mails.

Khan Mohammad (Abbottabad)