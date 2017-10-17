Tue October 17, 2017
Sports

October 17, 2017

Ali Waseem stars in CAMS Dhoraji’s huge win

KARACHI: Ali Waseem’s swashbuckling innings of 67 runs off just 17 balls helped CAMS Dhoraji outclass CAMS Inter First Year Clifton by 9 wickets here on Monday.CAMS Inter First Year Clifton managed 138-7 in 20 overs, while batting first. Bilal Abdul Ghani scored 26, hitting four boundaries. M Atiq, Usman, and Ali took two wickets each.CAMS Dhoraji easily achieved the target in just 6.5 overs losing one wicket.

