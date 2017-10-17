Man City’s Sterling never considered Arsenal move

MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling said on Monday he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal.

Sterling was linked with a cash-plus-player move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of August as City tried to secure a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola’s City always indicated that they wanted a cash-only deal for Sanchez, who ended up staying in north London after a Â£60 million ($80 million, 68 million euros) attempt to sign him fell through.

Arsenal were willing to sell at that price, but were forced to withdraw from the deal after failing in their bid to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco as a replacement.

Sterling said he never considered the possibility of leaving City, where he has two-and-a-half years to run on the contract he signed after joining from Liverpool for an initial Â£44 million fee in July 2015.

And he says he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium and continue his impressive form under manager Guardiola.“I signed for five years here. I’ve got two-and-a-half years left and I see myself here and playing my football here under a great manager with a great team,” said Sterling.