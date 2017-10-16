Riaz elected Sindh Judo Association president

KARACHI: Major (retd) Mehmood Riaz and Abdul Rafiq were elected unopposed as president and secretary, respectively, of Sindh Judo Association (SJA) here on Sunday.

Riaz has replaced Abdul Malik. Ahmed Jamal, a top police official, has been elected as chairman. Abdul Malik has been made senior vice-president, while Anees Khan, Abdul Rahim, Saqlain Haider, Mohammad Iqbal and Amber Nazir have been elected as vice-presidents.

The joint secretary’s portfolio went to Afzal Bhatti and Arooj became the finance secretary. Pakistan Judo Federation’s (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed and Salim Arif from Sindh government were present in the meeting as observers.

As many as three representatives each from six divisions were part of the electoral meeting. It is pertinent to mention here that the newly-elected body is affiliated with the PJF, which is recognised by International Judo Federation (IJF).