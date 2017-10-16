Oman to host men’s Asian Games Hockey Qualifier 2018

DHAKA: Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Hockey Association (OHA), which has been chosen as the host nation for the men’s Asian Games Hockey Qualifier 2018.

The qualifying round for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta will be held from March 2 to 10 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat.“The AHF’s goal is to ensure we have 12 participating nations at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta as there has never been more than ten teams and this time we want to ensure that the full quota is utilised in hockey.

“With Oman’s great history in hockey, we are confident the OHA will ensure best conditions for the event,” expressed Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive AHF, after signing the MoU with Oman.Oman has nearly 92 years of hockey history and with the people of the country taking keen interest in the sport, hosting the qualifying round will boost its hockey.

“We thank Asian Hockey Federation for giving us the responsibility of hosting the Men’s Asian Games Qualifier 2018 and also for its continued support in developing hockey in Oman and the rest of Asia.

“We are happy to host the participants aspiring to make it to the Asian Games and we look forward to hosting a successful event,” stated Dr Khamis Salim Al-Rahbi, Secretary General, Oman Hockey Association.