De Kock, Amla trump Mushfiqur century

KIMBERLEY, South Africa: Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla shared a record partnership as South Africa cruised to a “ruthless” ten-wicket win in the first One-day International against Bangladesh at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

De Kock (168 not out) and Amla (110 not out) put on an unbeaten 282 to overhaul Bangladesh’s 278 for seven with 7.1 overs to spare.The South African openers overshadowed the feat of Mushfiqur Rahim, whose 110 not out was the first century by a Bangladesh batsman against South Africa in any international match. Bangladesh’s total was their highest in one-day games against South Africa.

“We have to keep fighting,” said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza about the injuries. “These things happen in cricket. You can’t blame anything.”South African captain Faf du Plessis praised what he described as another “dominating” performance. “As a team you want to be ruthless. Today was a very, very good example of that.”

De Kock made his runs off 145 balls with 21 fours and two sixes. Amla had less of the strike, facing 112 balls and hitting eight fours. Their partnership was the highest for any wicket for South Africa.

Mushfiqur made his runs off 116 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. He shared partnerships of 59 with Shakib Al Hasan, 69 with Mahmudullah and 42 with Sabbir Rahman.Shakib made 29 and conceded 48 runs in eight overs. But he became only the fifth player to complete the One-day International ‘double’ of 5000 runs and 200 wickets.Kagiso Rabada spearheaded South Africa’s bowling attack, taking four for 43.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Imrul Kayes c de Kock b Pretorius 31

†Liton Das c du Plessis b Rabada 21

Shakib Al Hasan c Amla b Imran 29

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 110

Mahmudullah c Miller b Pretorius 26

Sabbir Rahman c Paterson b Rabada 19

Nasir Hossain c Amla b Rabada 11

M Saifuddin c Paterson b Rabada 16

Extras (lb 5, w 10) 15

Total (7 wickets; 50 Overs) 278

Did not bat: *Mashrafe Mortaza, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain

Fall: 1-43, 2-67, 3-126, 4-195, 5-237, 6-253, 7-278

Bowling: Rabada 10-1-43-4; Paterson 9-0-69-0; Imran 10-0-45-1; Pretorius 10-0-48-2; Phehlukwayo 10-0-60-0; Duminy 1-0-8-0

South Africa

†Q de Kock not out 168

H M Amla not out 110

Extras (w 4) 4

Total (0 wickets; 42.5 Overs) 282

Did not bat: *F du Plessis, A B de Villiers, D A Miller, J P Duminy, D Pretorius, A L Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, D Paterson, Imran Tahir

Bowling: Rubel 6-0-37-0; Mashrafe 8.5-0-50-0; Taskin 8-0-61-0; Shakib 8-0-48-0; Saifuddin 5-0-46-0; Nasir 5-0-29-0; Mahmudullah 2-0-11-0

Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets

Series: South Africa lead the 3-match series by 1-0

Man of the Match: Quinton de Kock (SA)

ODI debut: D Paterson (South Africa). M Saifuddin (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and B Jele (South Africa). TV Umpires: R Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: R Madugalle (Sri Lanka)