Robbers gun down man on resistance

LAHORE A 26-year-old man was shot dead by robbers in the North Cantt police area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was passing through Harbanspura Road when some armed robbers intercepted him and took him hostage at gunpoint. Meanwhile, the victim offered resistance, upon which, the robbers shot at and wounded him. They robbed him of cash and a cell phone and fled. The victim died on the spot. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man died after he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun in the Lytton Road area. The deceased was identified as Shahbaz. Police have removed the body to morgue.

found dead: Two persons lost their lives at the hands of some unidentified persons in various parts of the city on Sunday. A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Iqbal Town area and a 60-year-old man in the Naulakha area. Police suspected that both might have been killed by unidentified swindlers. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Three booked: Ghaziabad police registered a murder case against DSP CIA Mian Shafqat and two other officials. The case was registered after the death of one Faisal Miraj in the custody of Civil Lines CIA. They accused officer and officials had killed Faisal during interrogation and painted the custodial death as suicide.

TWO ARRESTED: ASF officials arrested two people at Allama Iqbal International Airport and recovered heroin and foreign currency from them. Lateef Hussain was about to fly to Karachi when he was with 1.5 kg heroin. He was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force. Meanwhile, ANF officials rounded up a man for trying to smuggle foreign currency to China. According to the airport officials, the passenger, Shahid Alam, was due to board a flight for Guangzhou, China when he was intercepted.

Meanwhile, police arrested 13 persons on charges of selling and flying kites in the city on Sunday. Police arrested 13 accused and registered 10 cases. Police also seized 45 kites and 11 kite string spools from their possession.

DRIVE: PHP is launching a grand operation to remove encroachments. The operation is being carried out on Monday (today) with the cooperation of local government departments. All regional SSPs and districts DSPs will look after the operation. Operation is being conducted in 220-feet area on both sides of highways. Before the operation, a complete survey was conducted and notices were issued to the violators to remove encroachments. A report about the operation will be sent to headquarters within 15 days.