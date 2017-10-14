India abetting terrorism, using Afghan soil against Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesman during a regular media briefing Friday said India is abetting terrorism and using Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan. Terrorism is a common enemy, all countries need to work together and cooperate with each other to eradicate this menace but Pakistan will not carry out joint military operations with the US inside the country but would carry out operations on its own, after credible and timely intelligence sharing between the two sides, he added.

Pakistan has also asked the European Union, which considers itself the custodian of global human rights, to take a principled and proactive stance against India’s atrocities being perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.

“The statement of Foreign Minister Kh Asif (made recently in Washington) should be seen in the context that terrorism is a common enemy and requires cooperation from all countries of the world. Pakistan is prepared to take action on the basis of actionable intelligence sharing and effective cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts,”he further added.

“Recent example of such cooperation is the successful recovery of a Western couple and their children from the captivity of the terrorists,” he told the journalists. After clarifying the remarks of the foreign minister, the spokesman added, “our counter-terrorism operations Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fasaad and Khyber Operation have already reaped successes in fight aga

“I cannot say when and who will be coming, but it was agreed that both sides will remain engaged at all levels”.

Afghanistan will be an important point at these high-level Pak-US meetings in Islamabad and as the spokesman pointed out, Pakistan and the US have been partners for long and have converging interest in Afghanistan’s security.

“We are also engaged with regional countries in this regard. Thursday’s meeting with the US delegation was helpful in developing understanding towards cooperative efforts. Further interactions will be helpful in providing direction in this connection. Both sides are preparing ground for working on the specifics for future cooperation in the wake of the US strategy on Afghanistan,” added the spokesman.

He termed the meetings at the Foreign Office with the US delegation “constructive” and “fruitful”, while, “the discussions focused on bilateral ties in diverse fields, regional security situation including Afghanistan and Pak-US cooperation in the regional context.

It was also made clear to the US delegation that attempts by Washington to give an “expanded” role to India in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of regional stability.

“Pakistan has raised this issue at all relevant forums that it has credible evidence of India’s involvement in engaging and using terrorist outfits in Afghanistan against Pakistan. Pakistan has also emphasised on the need for an Afghan- led and Afghan-owned political process to resolve the Afghan conflict. “We will continue to underscore this position with the US side in future engagements,” he said.