Three illegal clinics sealed

HARPIUR: Three illegal clinics were locked and sealed by the Health Department as the district administration intensified campaign against quackery here on Thursday.

Officials sources said that a team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Adil Ayub, Inspector Health Care Commission Saeed-ur-Rehman and Drug Inspector Mehtab Khan raided various clinics and medical stores on the Chappar Road and Kachi Soha village.

During the inspection, Saad Medical Clinic of Akhtar Zaman, Sagheer Medical Clinic of Homeo Dr. Sagheer Ahmed and Mehboob Clinic of Mehboobur Rehman were locked and sealed for violating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2017 & Drug Act 1976.

A huge amount of used infusions, syringes and injections were also recovered from the premises. Cases were registered against the offenders.