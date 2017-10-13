Fata students want admissions to professional colleges probed

PESHAWAR: The Fata Students Organisation on Thursday asked the government to order a probe into the admission in medical and other professional colleges of the country against the tribal quota. Speaking at a news conference, president of Fata Students Organisation, Shaukat Aziz, alleged that children of influential people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces had got admission to professional colleges against tribal quota on fake domicile certificates. "We have solid proofs that some students from the settled districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had got admission on fake domiciles," said Shaukat Aziz, who was flanked by other tribal students. He also showed some documents of the alleged fake domiciles to the media persons, claiming that 13 fake domiciles of Mohmand Agency alone had been used for admission to medical colleges this year. The tribal students demanded an inquiry into the fake admission under tribal quota and re-verification of all domiciles, which had been used for admission in professional colleges or government jobs. They warned of staging a protest demonstration outside the Fata Secretariat if legal action was not taken against the fraudsters. The tribal students demanded action against those officials, tribal chieftains and agents who had used their influence in getting domiciles for non-tribal through unfair means.