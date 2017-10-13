New naval chief visits Quaid’s mausoleum on maiden trip to city

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Karachi on Thursday, his first trip after assuming charge of the Pakistan Navy.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the naval chief paid a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum. He offered Fateha, laid a floral wreath and recorded his message in the visitors’ book, the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, Admiral Abbasi called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. A statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the two discussed matters of professional interest and the army chief congratulated Admiral Zafar on assuming the command of the Pakistan Navy.

On arrival at the GHQ, the naval chief also laid a floral wreath on the Martyrs’ Monument. Admiral Abbasi later called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters in the Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. General Hayat commended the navy’s professionalism and commitment and lauded its performance in maritime security as well as in the war against terrorism.

On Monday, the newly-promoted naval chief called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office in Islamabad. The prime minister congratulated Admiral Abbasi on assuming the office of naval chief and expressed the confidence that the navy would further progress under his able command.

Admiral Abbasi was appointed as the 16th naval chief on October 6, taking the command from Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. He took commission in the Pakistan Navy’s operations branch in 1981. He received his initial education from Royal Naval College Dartmouth. For his 39-year extensive services to the navy, he has also been conferred the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military). —