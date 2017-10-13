Mass transit DG told to monitor project, submit weekly reports

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday took exception to a month’s delay in completion of the Orange Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit System during a visit to the project’s site.

Being constructed by the Sindh government, the Orange Line section, renamed after Abdul Sattar Edhi, is to facilitate commuters travelling from Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection. The less than four-kilometre bus project was supposed to be completed by last month.

Shah had expressed his displeasure during a visit to the construction site in Orangi Town. The minister was accompanied by secretary transport, Saeed Ahmed Awan, DG Mass Transit Mohammad Athar and representatives of the supervising company NESPAK and construction companies.

Apparently delayed owing to technical issues, the construction company is said to have assured the government of completing the project without any further delay. The transport minister expressed zero tolerance for anymore delay and stated that negligent officials would be dealt with in accordance with law.

He said the government faced media criticism and political pressure over the project and now that all issues have been resolved, the project should be completed for the benefit of city’s commuters.

Directing the DG mass transit to conduct regularly monitor the project, the minister also asked him to send weekly progress reports to the transport secretary. On the occasion, NESPAK and project directors of two construction companies informed the minister that some technical reasons and extension/modification of the project’s scope had caused the delay in the completion of the bus project.

They appreciated government’s efforts taken on a priority basis to resolve issues hindering the transportation scheme’s construction. The government’s attempt to introduce a modern transport system for the city’s people will soon achieve the desired results, the officials guaranteed.

The minister for transport visited both sides of the project including the bus depot, the at-Grade junction and elevated flyover of the project. He also reviewed the packages being offered on routes including from Town Office to Orangi Town, leading up to Banaras Chowk and further ahead to the Banaras Chowk. Meeting with the area’s people, Shah was requested to ensure the project is completed soon so that people get respite from the daily congestion the unconstructed project causes.

At the Board Office intersection, the bus system would connect with the Green Line BRT, which will go up to the Merewether Tower - the construction of this project is being carried out by the federal government.