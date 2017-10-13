Three cops arrested for illegally detaining citizens get bail

Three police officers who were arrested a day earlier for keeping three men in illegal detention at the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) housed at the Garden police headquarters were granted bail on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Asif Ahmed had conducted a raid at the AVCC and rescued three men who were being kept there in illegal custody. The family members of the men being kept in illegal custody had filed a case through the judicial magistrate (East) accusing AVCC officials of picking up Jameel, Khaleel and Faizan.

In the raid, three police officers, namely Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tasdeeq Waris, Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Irshad Jutt and Sub-Inspector Younus Jutt were arrested and FIRs registered against them.

On Thursday, a local court granted bail to the three police officers against the sum of Rs30,000 each. Granting the bail, the judicial magistrate (South) also directed the investigating officer to submit charge sheets against them in the next hearing on October 25.

The three men were apparently being detained to get a ransom for their release. The court ordered registering a case against the three officers without any delay, following which a case was registered at the Nabi Bakhsh police station.

On Monday, a policeman and two of his four accomplices were arrested for abducting a citizen from his house in Defence View and demanding Rs2 million for his release. The two accomplices still at large are also policemen, while the two who were arrested – a man and a woman – are civilians.

The arrests came about after the judicial magistrate (East) conducted a raid at the Ferozeabad police station and found one Asad Abbas in illegal detention in the station’s kitchen. The three men arrested were identified as Head Constable Pervez Shah, Saima and Arif Shah.