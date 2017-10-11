IGP for all-out effort to arrest terrorists

LAHORE :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has said that every possible step should be taken to arrest terrorists, proclaimed offenders and other anti-social elements specially the criminals involved in high-profile cases.

While addressing a video link conference at Central Police Office on Tuesday, he said that red warrants should also be issued for the arrest of such criminals so that they could be brought back and taken to task. He said that the standard of investigation should be improved so that criminals could be given due punishment through courts.

The IG appreciated the Faisalabad division RPO and district police officers for showing excellent performance in crime control and arrest of criminals. They are DPOs of Mianwali, Vehari, Jhang, Hafizabad, Sarghoda, Chiniot, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Lodhran and Toba Tek Singh. He also said that other RPOs and DPOs should also work hard so that they could come up to the public expectations.

Captain ® Arif Nawaz said that police torture and death in custody would not be tolerated and officials involved any such incident would have to face the consequences. He said that display of arms should not be allowed at any cost and strict action should be taken against the violators irrespective of their status. He said that strict action should also be taken against the drug peddlers, gamblers and brothels. He directed the officers that search, sweep and combing operations should be carried out under the supervision of the DPO or circle officer concerned. The IG said that the IT projects in particularly the front desks started in the province were not only providing facilities to the citizens but also improving the police performance. He directed all RPOs and DPOs that they should complete the ACRs of their subordinates by first of November, otherwise, letters of displeasure would be issued to them.

Following the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the DIG Traffic Punjab to take action against those workshops where bikes are converted into rickshaws. He said that all district offices of transport department should take action against such workshops where the said activity was going on illegally.

It is pertinent to mention that at least 272 workshops are illegally operating across Punjab. The DIG Traffic also dispatched a letter to the Punjab home secretary in which it was requested to direct the deputy commissioner and secretary transport authority to take action against illegal workshops.