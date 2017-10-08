Five women die as they fall into well

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ARIFWALA: Five women were killed and 11 sustained injuries when they fell into a well here on Saturday. A tractor-trolley loaded with cotton was on its way to Natha Singh village while 25 women were also sitting on it.
On the way, the vehicle slipped near a well and 15 women accidentally fell into it.
As a result, Razia, Abida, Fatima, Sakina and Nasim Bibi died on the spot while 11 others, including Nazeeran Bibi, Sajida, Noreen, Bushra, Amina, Shehnaz and Yasmeen, sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.
ARIFWALA: Five women were killed and 11 sustained injuries when they fell into a well here on Saturday. A tractor-trolley loaded with cotton was on its way to Natha Singh village while 25 women were also sitting on it.
On the way, the vehicle slipped near a well and 15 women accidentally fell into it.
As a result, Razia, Abida, Fatima, Sakina and Nasim Bibi died on the spot while 11 others, including Nazeeran Bibi, Sajida, Noreen, Bushra, Amina, Shehnaz and Yasmeen, sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.
Comments