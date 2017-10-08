Sun October 08, 2017
October 8, 2017

Five women die as they fall into well

ARIFWALA: Five women were killed and 11 sustained injuries when they fell into a well here on Saturday. A tractor-trolley loaded with cotton was on its way to Natha Singh village while 25 women were also sitting on it.

On the way, the vehicle slipped near a well and 15 women accidentally fell into it.

As a result, Razia, Abida, Fatima, Sakina and Nasim Bibi died on the spot while 11 others, including Nazeeran Bibi, Sajida, Noreen, Bushra, Amina, Shehnaz and Yasmeen, sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital.

