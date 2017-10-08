Sun October 08, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 8, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Constable murdered

Constable murdered

LAHORE

A father of eight daughters was murdered by some unidentified persons in the Raiwind on Saturday.

Victim Muhammad Saleem served as a head constable in Railways police. Police said that the killer/s had cut the throat of the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wound. His family claimed that the victim had no enmity with anybody.

Ticketed: The City Traffic Police issued 12,620 challan tickets to car drivers and motorcyclists for unprescribed registration number plates on their vehicles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement