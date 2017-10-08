Constable murdered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
A father of eight daughters was murdered by some unidentified persons in the Raiwind on Saturday.
Victim Muhammad Saleem served as a head constable in Railways police. Police said that the killer/s had cut the throat of the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wound. His family claimed that the victim had no enmity with anybody.
Ticketed: The City Traffic Police issued 12,620 challan tickets to car drivers and motorcyclists for unprescribed registration number plates on their vehicles.
