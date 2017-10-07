ITU session on eSearching

LAHORE :The library of Information Technology University (ITU) in collaboration with the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized a session Friday on “Optimising Information Searching and Retrieval Skills”.

ITU QEC and Library Director Dr Muhammad Ramzan was the resource person for the session. He briefed the participants about searching online databases to find authentic and reliable information, identifying and refining search terms and using best search strategies, to stay on top of the literature in the respective field using automatic alerts, RSS feeds and tracking engines and discovering the ITU library’s vast digital resources.