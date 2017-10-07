Sat October 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

ITU session on eSearching

ITU session on eSearching

LAHORE :The library of Information Technology University (ITU) in collaboration with the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized a session Friday on “Optimising Information Searching and Retrieval Skills”. 

ITU QEC and Library Director Dr Muhammad Ramzan was the resource person for the session. He briefed the participants about searching online databases to find authentic and reliable information, identifying and refining search terms and using best search strategies, to stay on top of the literature in the respective field using automatic alerts, RSS feeds and tracking engines and discovering the ITU library’s vast digital resources.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement