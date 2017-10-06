Most powerful Lebanese woman fired for ‘liking’ anti-Saudi Arabia Tweet

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s ‘most powerful’ woman Major Suzan Hajj Hobeiche, the head of the Cybercrime and Intellectual Property Bureau, has been sacked after she ‘liked’ a sarcastic tweet regarding Saudi Arabia’s royal decree allowing women to drive.

Hobeiche reportedly ‘liked’ Lebanese produced Charbel Khalil’s sarcastic joke on his Twitter account about the Saudi kingdom’s decision saying, “The news women were allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia was incomplete. They were allowed to drive cars only if they were booby-trapped,” he wrote in Arabic, media reported.

The Tweet earned ire from Lebanese people prompting Hobeiche, who had been dubbed the most powerful woman in Lebanon, to unlike the Tweet and deactivate her account.

However, a Twitter user had already taken a screenshot of her ‘liking’ the controversial Tweet and posted it widely on social media, which led to her firing.