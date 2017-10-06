ANF Sindh organises seminar at KU on “Drug Abuse”

KARACHI: Apart from constant crack downs on drug suppliers to educational institutions, the ANF concentrates especially on youth to make them aware of the harms and damages of drug abuse. In its Drug Demand Reduction campaign, the Anti Narcotics Force Sindh has organized a Seminar at Karachi University, in collaboration with the KUat its Main Auditorium.

Brig Noor Ul Hassan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. in his opening address, Brig Noor Ul Hassan thanked KU Administration, especially the Vice Chancellor and Prof. Bilquees Gul, for their outstanding cooperation, support and mutual assistance and lending hands to protect young generation from mutilations of drugs. He further added that despite meager resources, ANF has achieved landmarks in interdiction operations. He also highlighted the services being rendered by Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC), establish at Liyari Karachi, by the ANF. He urged students to remain away from drugs and excel in studies because they are the future of Pakistan.

Dr. Mowadat Hussain Rana, Ex Advisor Psychiatry, also spoke as visiting expert and got all the audience involved in his heart touching talk. ***