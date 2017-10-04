NAB arrests AC for fraud

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Tuesday arrested Assistant Commissioner (AC) for involvement in Wagah Town embezzlement scam.

The accused identified as Safdar Virk was allegedly involve in embezzlement of millions of rupees in connivance with other staff whereas the culprits used to file bogus entries over Registry process, a NAB spokesman said. NAB Lahore has so far arrested five accused persons, including AC Safdar Virk, Fahd Saleem, Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Khaliq and Abid Ali Ansari. NAB took up the matter in April this year on an anonymous complaint alleging that financial mismanagement was being done by the officials of Wagah Town.