World Rabies Day observed

LAHORE :University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Rabies Day and arranged a walk and vaccination camp to create awareness against rabies. According to a press release, UVAS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, and a number of students from UVAS various societies, including Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS), Vet Crescent Society (VCS), Vets Care Club (VCC) and faculty members participated. On the occasion, UVAS Pet Centre started the camp by vaccinating a cat.
