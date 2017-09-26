Tue September 26, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 26, 2017

Bayern add retired goalkeeper Starke to squad

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have reacted to the long-term injury of Manuel Neuer by naming retired goalkeeper Tom Starke, now a coach in their academy, amongst their goalkeepers for their Champions League games.Bayern face Paris Saint-Germain away on Wednesday in a key match in a Group B which also contains Celtic and Anderlecht.Starke, 36, has been Bayern’s goalkeeping co-ordinator in their academy since the start of the season having retired in May. Neuer is out until January after fracturing his foot, so Sven Ulreich is now Bayern’s first-choice goalkeeper with academy product Christian Fruechtl, 17, acting as his back up. 

