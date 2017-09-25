Huge cache of smuggled gutka seized

SUKKUR: Sukkur Customs officials seized a huge cache of smuggled gutkha and other related items worth Rs3.5 million at the Customs Check Post, Jacobabad, on Sunday.

According to officials, a mobile squad of Customs, led by Customs Officer Aziz Ahmed, found a large quantity of gutka and other related items in two vehicles. They were immediately confiscated under the Customs law.

On the direction of Customs Chief Collector Manzoor Hussain Memon, the team established many check posts on the main entry and exit points of the city and thoroughly checked the vehicles. Customs Officer Aziz Ahmed said that the department was taking measures to curb smuggling of non-duty paid goods – especially smuggling of items – which were injurious to health. The team, after taking all the smuggled goods and vehicles in their custody, registered a case against the concerned individuals and started further investigation.