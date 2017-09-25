Navy’s Ali Nasir wins Under-17 Sailing title

Print Story
KARACHI: Navy’s Ali Nasir Rao clinched the title when he prevailed over PAF’s Omar in the Under-17 Laser 4.7 class event of the National Sailing Championship at the Clifton Beach here on Sunday.Mohammad Raheel of WAPDA came third.Mohammad Abdullah bin Akram won the Under-15 Optimist class title for the third time.As many as 17 young sailors participated in the championship.
