Carpet makers’ body polls

LAHORE :The annual elections of Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) were held for the year 2017-18.

Abdul Latif Malik has been elected chairman unopposed and Nadeem Sajid elected senior-vice chairman, Southern and Qamar Zia vice-chairman, Northern. The newly-elected associate class of executive body for Southern region comprises Anees ur Rehman, Rashid Ali and Arif Latif while Aamir Mumtaz Khan and Mrs Mumtaz Begum were elected in corporate class. The executive body for Northern region consists of Qamar Zia, Khawaja Riaz ul Rehman Hassan while Khawaja Mir and Muddassar Mir were elected in associate class, and in the category of corporate class, Abdul Latif Malik, Iftikhar Tahir and Ali Ahmed are elected unopposed.