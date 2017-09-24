Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s speech at the UN General Assembly session was balanced and comprehensive. He covered all important issues – from the Afghan policy to the Kashmir issue. He also highlighted the plight of the Rohingya. The best thing about his speech was that he candidly declared, without mentioning any country, that Pakistan will not become a scapegoat for any one for the abject failure in Afghanistan. On the other, while talking about the Kashmir issue, he did not mince words and clearly stated that India has been committing human rights violation in the valley while simultaneously carrying out unprovoked firing at the border to antagonise Pakistan . The PM’s interview with CNN also went pretty great.

It is quite evident that with more exposure and experience, our PM can turn into a good leader. Since he is a well-educated and seasoned parliamentarian, he must use his own judgment to tackle difficult national issues. It is hoped that the PM will serve his country to the best of his ability.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad

*****

The prime minister must be applauded for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session. This serious issue needs to be highlighted at every international forum. India’s continuous atrocities and unprovoked firing have aggravated the situation in the Valley.

The recent unprovoked shelling on working boundary resulted in the killing of innocent civilians including women and children. This unforgivable violence calls for constitutional measures by the world’s human rights and peacekeeping bodies. It is strange that the world is silent over India’s illegal occupation and violence in Kashmir. It is time that the UN and other international bodies took notice of it and pressurised India to stop these barbaric acts in Kashmir. The Kashmiris should be given right of self determination as per UN resolutions.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore