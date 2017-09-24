MPs, others visit key installations as part of maritime workshop

The Pakistan Navy is conducting a premier maritime security workshop on the theme of “Secure Seas – Prosperous Pakistan” at the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

The two-week workshop, which commenced on September 17, aims to create maritime awareness, enlighten the participants on vast maritime potential of Pakistan and its significance for the economic growth of the country.

Stretched over two weeks, the workshop comprises a week of on-campus activities and one week of visits to Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi, creeks and coastal areas and other national maritime installations /set-ups. The second phase commenced on September 18.

The participants of the delegation included members of the Senate and the National Assembly, as well as representatives of provinces, media, educationists and bureaucrats.

In Karachi, the delegation visited the Fleet Headquarters, Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, headquarters of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Sindh Fisheries Department.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the delegation on the emerging contemporary challenges in the region and the Pakistan Navy’s role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests and roles of various PN commands.

The delegates were briefed on the ship and submarine repair capabilities and indigenisation programmes of the navy.

The delegation also boarded naval ships and witnessed sea-based exercises off the Karachi coast.

Later, a visit to forward bases of the Pakistan Navy in the creeks area was also arranged for the delegation, where the Pak Marines commander gave a briefing on the strategic and economic importance of the area, prevailing challenges and roles of the Pak Marines. The delegation had also a trip to the creeks area on board PN Hovercraft.

Upon arrival at coastal areas, the delegation undertook a visit to the Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, where they were briefed on various developmental projects of the base.

The delegation was briefed on the nation-building initiatives along the Makran coast and Pakistan Navy efforts aimed at the socio-economic uplift of the Baloch populace along the coastal belt.

During the visit to the Cadet College Ormara, the delegation members were apprised of the facilities being provided by the navy to the cadets and the college’s planned development works so as to make it a premier training institution on the Makran coast.

The members of the delegation also visited the 100-bed Pakistan Navy Hospital PNS DARMAN JAH, where they were told that the navy was extending free medical facilities to the locals and coastal community. The workshop will end on September 25.