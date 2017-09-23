Will there be peace?

The International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. In today’s world, regional, sectarian and religious conflicts and divides are on the rise. The concept of global village is diminishing. The isolationists believe that they can establish peace in their countries by making their borders safe and secure. Some of the countries are planning to seal their borders by building walls in order to keep refugees from neighbouring countries at bay. Such leaders must think that peace cannot be restored by the hollow covers of walls.

The ongoing conflicts in the world display a sad and miserable picture of today’s world. Innocent civilians, including women and young children, are being killed mercilessly. These unfortunate people have no access to food and shelter. Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan have been reduced to rubble with unforeseeable hope of peace in the near future. Peace promises progress whereas war results in wreckage. The need of the hour is to condemn wars at all levels. All countries must preach and promote peace.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)