Huawei ICT skills workshops held

KARACHI: Pakistan Huawei ICT skills competition workshops were successfully held at the FAST National University Islamabad, Lahore College for Women University, FAST National University Lahore in the first week, where more than 300 students enrolled, a statement said on Friday.

The road show invited the HUAWEI ICT Academy Pakistan representative offices, Universities’ teachers and students attended the competition road shows, it added. Pakistan HUAWEI ICT skills competition is an important regional annual world skills competition, to promote the academic enterprise cooperation in Pakistan, it said.

This is the second ICT competition in Pakistan. Based on the first editions success and high recognition in Pakistan, this year the competition brings more opportunities and awards from the very beginning, it added.