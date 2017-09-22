Change needs to be brought through ballot, not street power: PM

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that a political change needs to be brought through ballot and not by street power.

The prime minister also said the Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LOC) was aimed at diverting attention from its atrocities against the civilian population of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). “The Indian forces are engaged in unbelievable atrocities and crimes against humanity in IHK,” the prime minister stated while responding to questions after a talk here at the Council for Foreign Relations on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 72nd session.

The premier said to a query that Pakistan doesn’t want the ties with the US “Afghan-centric” as Pakistan wants to move forward and remain engaged with the United States. He was referring to his meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence a day earlier. He made it clear that there is a need to understand the sacrifices Pakistan has rendered to make the world a safer place.

Prime Minister Abbasi assured the world that Pakistan has a fully secure, reliable and robust nuclear command and control system under a full civilian oversight. He said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and has a track record of ensuring that its nuclear assets do not fall into wrong hands.

He said Pakistan has only short range nuclear weapons to counter any threat from India. He added that periodic meetings were held and a regular review undertaken to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear assets.

The premier said that the issue of cross border incursions from Afghanistan was very serious and recalled that five Afghans were arrested in the recent past for launching attacks inside the Pakistani territory.

He said Pakistan has proposed joint patrols along the border and pointed out that for almost a 350-km-long stretch, not a single Afghan soldier was there to man it.

The prime minister dismissed the Afghan allegations of any safe havens of terrorists within the Pakistan territory and mentioned the large-scale military operation launched by the Pakistan Army against the terrorists and said over 200,000 of its troops are on the hunt for any miscreants and terrorists. He reminded that without proper border management, the issue of cross border terrorism would be hard to control and that is why Pakistan had started the fencing to protect its territory. He mentioned the presence of over three million Afghan refugees on the soil of Pakistan and said Pakistan has an abiding interest for peace in its neighbourhood.

“We seriously want to see stability in Afghanistan and desire a negotiated Afghan-led solution as Pakistan is open to any suggestions that would bring peace to Afghanistan,” he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi said Taliban are Afghan nationals and have nothing to do with Pakistan. “It is for the Afghans to find a way how to deal with them.” He mentioned the high death toll the country had to bear, besides the loss of $120 billion due to its role in the fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan did not even bill the United States for the use of its air and land routes, as it sincerely believed in defeating terrorism. He said very little payments had been made to Pakistan in terms of military assistance. However, he was appreciative of the role of the USAID in undertaking several projects in health and social sectors in Pakistan.

“The world needs to understand that Pakistan is the only country that is combating terror on the ground,” the premier said. When asked whether his country would allow US bases in Pakistan, Prime Minister Abbasi said all states should respect the sovereignty of others and added, “I believe there is no need for any bases anymore.” He said Pakistan cannot condone drone strikes to any targets from Pakistan.

To a question about the release of Dr Shakil Afridi, who was arrested after the US raid on a hideout to take out Osama bin Laden, he recalled that the doctor was in detention and under trial for violating the laws of the land. He denied that Dr Afridi had any health issues and said it was his duty that if he had some information, he should have shared it with Pakistani security forces.

He said Pakistan desires to engage with India on the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “We want normal relations with India, on the basis of trust and respect,” he said, adding, “Pakistan does not foresee any political or military role of India in Afghanistan.” He, however, added that India already has trade with Afghanistan.

When asked to compare his political party with that of Imran Khan’s PTI, he said the PML-N believes in the sanctity of ballot, and that a political change needs to be brought through ballot and not by street power. He said only the people of Pakistan are to judge in next summers, what would be their choice.

Later in the evening, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai had a meeting with Prime Minister Abbasi at his hotel. Malala reinforced her commitment for promotion of education in Pakistan, particularly the female education. Referring to the commitment of Prime Minister Abbasi for expanding education in Pakistan, she expressed the hope that the PM would become the champion of education in Pakistan.

Appreciating the resolve of Malala Yousafzai for the promotion of education in Pakistan, particularly female education, the premier reiterated his commitment for promotion of education. The prime minister said that education is at the forefront agenda of the present government as no investment would yield dividends without investing in the education sector.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that a massive increase has been made by the present government in the higher education budget. “I believe that not only the quantity but also the quality of education matters,” the prime minister stated.

Meanwhile, addressing a luncheon gathering arranged in his honour by the US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) of the US Chamber of Commerce, Prime Minister Abbasi emphasised the need for having deeper and broad-based trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the US.

The reception was attended by prominent American business and industry leaders. The premier enumerated the economic achievements of Pakistan with the highest real GDP growth of the last 10 years achieved during the last financial year. He also highlighted the steps taken to address the energy deficit facing the country and stated that the situation had markedly improved. He pointed out that major investment initiatives being taken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are reflective of the promising business environment of the country and provide tremendous investment opportunities for the US companies. The prime minister mentioned that the US-Pakistan trade and economic partnership can be further expanded with renewed efforts of public and private sectors of both the countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abbasi said CPEC is a leading investment vehicle as Pakistan is also looking at other additional sources of investment from the West and friends. He was talking to the World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab here in his hotel.

Schwab lauded the economic turnaround of Pakistan and termed it a success story of economic development. Schwab said that he was deeply impressed by recent developments in Pakistan’s economy. He said the recent transformation in Pakistan has given indication that the political stability is well anchored in the system that has boosted the confidence of the international business community. Schwab invited the prime minister to the WEF and said that he would like to place Pakistan’s success story at the Forum.

Yet in another meeting with his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on the sidelines of the UNGA session, Prime Minister Abbasi highlighted prospects of Saarc and impressed upon the need to make it a catalyst for regional development and progress.