Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Javed Afridi praises Army for Miranshah match

Javed Afridi praises Army for Miranshah match

KARACHI: Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and Benoni Zalmi, Javed Afridi, has praised Pakistan Army’s efforts for making Zalmi Peace Cup in Miranshah successful. Afridi also announced that a talent hunt programme will take place at the Younis Khan Stadium in Miranshah. Javed Afridi said peace in FATA, Waziristan and Miranshah became a reality only because of the sacrifices of Army.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement