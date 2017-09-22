Javed Afridi praises Army for Miranshah match

Print Story
KARACHI: Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and Benoni Zalmi, Javed Afridi, has praised Pakistan Army’s efforts for making Zalmi Peace Cup in Miranshah successful. Afridi also announced that a talent hunt programme will take place at the Younis Khan Stadium in Miranshah. Javed Afridi said peace in FATA, Waziristan and Miranshah became a reality only because of the sacrifices of Army.
