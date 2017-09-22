NAB arrests PO

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) for his involvement in embezzlement of millions of rupees.

According to a NAB spokesman, the PO was identified as Muhammad Fazl. He had been on the run since 2012. The accused was involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees in connivance with accused Mehtab Elahi and Faizan Mehtab.

Muhammad Fazl and other accused managed to accumulate hefty amounts from rice traders by luring them of importing rice from Karachi at very cheap rates. Numerous rice traders invested millions of rupees with them and the accused ran away after collecting their invested amount. Mehtab Elahi was arrested in 2012, and Faizan Mehtab in 2016 by the NAB. A NAB official said a supplementary reference was filed against the accused in an accountability court in 2016. Mehtab and Faizan got post-arrest bail from Lahore High Court while Muhammad Fazl was declared proclaimed offender in 2012.