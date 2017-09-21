If you happen to visit famous Raja Bazar, Rawalpindi you will be surprised to see the copy of branded items, including soap, tea, etc., put on sale. All the items have similar packaging and it is not easy to differentiate between genuine and fake products. Many of these items, including cooking oil, are of low quality. Although these items are unfit for consumption, they are being openly sold in the markets without any check and balance. It is unfortunate that the government has totally ignored this issue and is taking no action to put an end to this malpractice. Because of the inaction of the government, there has been a rise in the number of traders selling fake products. These traders are putting the health of the people in danger in order to have some financial gains. But the sad part of the story is that even the genuine companies do not bother at all to locate and get hold of these people who are copying their products and selling them in open markets. This is a dangerous trend and adds to the misery of the common man.

An iron hand is required to weed out such elements. Similarly, roadside restaurants where wagon/bus drivers stop for refreshment use much inferior oils to cook meal for their customers. Because of lack of accountability, these restaurant owners are also selling substandard eatable items freely. It is time the government interfered and took notice of the situation.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi