IHC rejects plea to get names of Zardari’s children changed

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer faced embarrassment when his application was dismissed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in middle of arguments as he had filed a petition against change of names by the three children of former president Asif Ali Zardari adding 'Bhutto' after Zardari that according to the petitioner is not a rightful act.

The petitioner in person, Raees Abdul Wahid advocate, addressing Justice Miangul Hassan said that he wanted to draw court's attention towards a very serious and important issue. To which court replied, “Is there any threat to the national security?” The petitioner said, Yes, my lord … you see people change their names, I mean people have changed their caste, my lord”. IHC judge replied, “I don’t see any problem with that. IHC judge asked the petitioner to argue on legal grounds.

To which the petitioner said that the Bilawal is a public figure and he should not have changed his caste. As the lawyer was forwarding arguments in this case, court dismissed his petition. The petitioner through this petition had sought many reliefs from disclosing names of real murderers of Benazir Bhutto to hold Zardari family accountable for looted money. But apparently his primary concern was change of names by Zardari’s children.

Petitioner contended that children of the former president Asif Ali Zardari were Zardaris by caste and all the three added Bhutto to their names only to get political benefits after the sad demise of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.