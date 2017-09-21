ADB approves $200 millionfor Punjab infrastructure

LAHORE :The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $200 million to assist the Punjab government for developing a sustainable urban infrastructure in two main cities of Punjab through Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

Officials said the Punjab government was also providing $ 50 million for the programme which would be executed in Sahiwal and Sialkot. Officials added that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had said that a modern and safe urban infrastructure was essential for development of intermediate cities for improving the quality of life of its residents and the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) was expected to benefit millions of people in Sahiwal and Sialkot cities.

The chief minister said that the PICIIP would not only provide safer, efficient and sustainable urban infrastructure through transport, solid waste, waste water and drainage solution to the people in Sahiwal and Sialkot but also improve the health conditions of people, strengthen business process, economic activities and make the cities more livable. “The assistance of ADB is a welcome development for the residents of Punjab particularly for Sahiwal and Sialkot. And it will greatly contribute to improving the province’s standard of living,” officials said quoting the CM.

The PICIIP is consistent with the Punjab Chief Minister's Vision 2020 for the urban sector to create world class infrastructure and services, support modern urban centres, strengthen systems of urban governance and significantly improve urban planning and management framework in Sahiwal and Sialkot, said Minister for Local Government and Community Development Department Manshaullah Butt.

The scope of the project includes installation of centralised sewerage treatment plant (STP) and rehabilitation of disposal station, replacement of sewer pipes, provision of missing equipment for sewage water management and unblocking of local drains, rehabilitation of parks and green belts, improvement of major streets, footpaths and bus terminals, establishment of water reservoirs, laying of water pipes, installation of water meters, pressure gauges, establishment of water transfer station, rehabilitation of tube-wells, turbine pumps and motors.

PICIIP would provide investment in urban management and infrastructure and to strengthen regulatory framework, municipal governance and financial management for sustainable urban development, said Local Government and Community Development Department Secretary Aslam Kamboh. ADB’s financing will help enhance professional knowledge in the use of financial, human and natural resources for providing high quality services at affordable cost, he added and concluded that the programme included various capacity development programmes which would also be delivered to relevant staff in the government and urban service companies of Sahiwal and Sialkot.