KU awards 20 MPhil, 25 PhD degrees

The University of Karachi on Tuesday conferred 45 MPhil and 25 PhD degrees on students in various disciplines.

After a meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR), which was recently held under the chairmanship of KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the names of the successful candidates were approved and later on announced by the varsity’s registrar.

PhD degrees were awarded to Shabbir Hussain (Chemistry HEJ), Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin (Business Administration), Usman Azhar (Economics), Sumaira Yousuf Khan (Mathematics), Muhammad Ibrahim (Chemistry), Foqia Mushtaq (Biochemistry), Syeda Gul-e-Zehra Naqvi (Marine Biology), Faiza Hasan (Pharmacology), Abdul Ghaffar (Usool-Ud-Din), Benish Khan (Clinical Psychology), Farah Zeb (Pharmacology), Rafat Parveen Siddiqui (Library & Information Science), Muhammad Ali (Pharmacology), Syed Kashif Raza (Molecular Medicine), Ghulam Sarwar (Biochemistry), Mohsin Ali (Chemistry), Choudhary Muhammad Saqib Altaf (Microbiology), Wasia Rasheed (Applied Chemistry), Sumaira Rais Abbas (Biochemistry), Akbar Ali Chandio (Sindhi), Ahmed Soomro (Sindhi), Ali Jan Bariro (Sindhi), Tehmina Fiaz (Chemistry), Shaista Emad (Biochemistry) and Zehravi Asifjah (Quran & Sunnah).

Furthermore, those who received M.Phi degrees are Hamad Ali (Molecular Medicine), Shaista (Chemistry (HEJ), Syeda Zehra Hamid (Chemistry (HEJ), Ifrah Hasan (Pharmaceutics), Masood Ahmed Khan (Pharmacology), Tahseen Iqbal (Chemistry (HEJ), Nafees Iqbal (Chemistry (HEJ), Faiz Muhammad (Chemistry (HEJ), Shabbir Ahmed (Applied Economics (AERC), Sabah Quaiser (Statistics), Shaista Bano (Chemistry (HEJ), Tahniyat Shakil (Microbiology), Bushra (Zoology), Kashifa Zohra (Zoology), Sabiha (Chemistry (HEJ), Sidra Kanwal Ali (Pharmaceutics), Muhammad Azhar Ansari (Chemistry), Fizza Iftikhar ( Molecular Medicine), Yasmeen (Marine Science) and Mahwish Zehra (Microbiology).