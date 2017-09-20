Wed September 20, 2017
National

September 20, 2017

CADD minister to begin inspection of rural area schools next week

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will begin visits to the schools in rural areas of Islamabad from next week to check the quality and pace of work under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme (PMERP).

The minister said this while speaking to PMERP project director Engineer Waqas Ahamd, who called on him about the current status of civil works on the PMERP. Work on 100 schools is under way simultaneously to provide necessary facilities to students. Dr Tariq Fazal said a sum of Rs2.74 billion was earmarked for the physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in the 422 schools of the CADD.

