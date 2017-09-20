Coulter-Nile keeps Test dream alive while clear of injuries

MELBOURNE: A dreadful run of injuries prompted Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile to consider packing in first class cricket to become a Twenty20 gun-for-hire but after a welcome return to fitness the 29-year-old is now eyeing a Test berth.

The Western Australian made an encouraging return in Australia’s series-opening One-day International (ODI) defeat by India in Chennai, tearing through the hosts’ formidable top order to capture 3-44.

It was Coulter-Nile’s first taste of international cricket since playing the tri-series final in the Caribbean in June, with his entire home summer wiped out by a bone stress injury in his lower back.He was cut from the national contracts list in April and left wondering whether his Australia career was over.

“There were definitely periods where I wondered if I was ever going to play for Australia again,” Coulter-Nile told Cricket Australia’s website.“I was always confident I could play for WA (Western Australia) and get through a domestic season.

“That’s a lot easier than the rigours and travel of playing for Australia.But it’s yet to be seen if I can get through an Aussie tour yet.“I thought long and hard about (giving up first-class cricket) and I ended up trying to give it another crack.“After talking to (WA coach) JL (Justin Langer) and a few blokes, I think it’d just be mad to give up the dream at 29.”