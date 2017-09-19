Stuck in traffic

The traffic in Karachi is ripening up to its worst imaginable form, which is not supported by one contributing factor alone. While the people and government at large can continue blaming each other for who is responsible for the chaos, something too visible can still be managed to comfort the wound. On a daily basis, I see our dear sweepers doing their duty on different roads, right along the corners as the cars pass by them in hurry. I think it would be better for both the men at work and the traffic if that particular cleaning activity can be deferred until the peak hours are passed.

Similarly, the timings for heavy vehicles were post 12 am since my childhood but now the same can be seen during any part of the day. This causes unnecessary traffic jams throughout the city. This shows either the existing law is not being enforced or that there is a need to make one. I believe with these two primary yet meaningful changes we can achieve a bit optimization in the traffic flow without any additional expenditure.

Muhammad Faizan (Karachi)