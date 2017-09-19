Govt working for best healthcare, says minister

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the basic purpose of creation of mankind is to serve the humanity. He said doctors belonged to a sacred profession of providing treatment to the ailing humanity.

He said Pakistanis doctors are equally at par in talent and professional ability to the doctors of developed countries and their services are commendable. He stated this while addressing the second convocation of Gujranwala Medical College on Monday, according to a handout.

Vice Chancellor, UHS, Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Principal General Medical College, Dr Aftab Hassan, MNAs, MPAs, members Board of Management GMC, MS DHQ Teaching Hospital, Dr Anwar Amman, faculty members, doctors and fresh graduates and their parents attended the function.

Kh Salman Rafique said doctors facing huge workload in hospitals and satisfied to every individual is a very difficult task. The minister said he believes no doctor intentionally shows negligence. He said medical teachers are valuable national asset and they are huge trees under which young doctors grow up. He urged the fresh graduates to work hard for leading forward the mission of their teachers. Kh Salman Rafique said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif spends three to four hours to review the performance of health sector every week.

The minister said the government is working on health development for providing best healthcare facility to people and setting up medical colleges in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Gujrat is the reflection of the government’s efforts.

Kh Salman Rafique while commenting on the demand of regularisation of employees of the medical college said he understood that for the smooth functioning of medical college, the faculty should be appointed on regular basis for which he will pursue the matter.

Earlier, Principal GMC Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin in his welcome address said today 98 fresh graduates (male & female) getting MBBS degree in the second convocation of the college. Prof Aftab Mohsin said Gujranwala Medical College has become a best medical teaching institute in Pakistan. On this occasion, oath was also administered to the fresh graduates that they would perform their duties with professional zeal and provide medical treatment facilities to every patient without discrimination of caste, creed and religion.